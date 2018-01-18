Speech to Text for How To Stay Warm and Conserve Energy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

advisory. the cold weather has tennessee valley authority-- asking customers to conserve energy during peak hours. that might seem difficult to do--while still staying warm this winter. waay 31's brittany collins is live in huntsville-- after finding other ways to do this -- aside from lowering your thermostat. officials with huntsville utilities tell me it's best to keep your thermostat at 68 degrees. if you keep turning it up-- it won't make the home warmer, it's just going to make the unit work harder. we have to communicate. what we're doing? who's shaving? who's taking a shower? who's heating up the water for tea. matthew brady and his family are using their fire place and blankets to stay warm rather than blasting their heater all day. this is something we have to do to get through these months and not break the bank or budget just through our energy consultant. joe gehrdes with huntsville utilities says lowering your thermostat isn't the only to save your energy this winter. turning those unnecessary lights off. if you can wait to do laundry when it's warmer that would be helpful. limiting your cooking times as much as possible. gehrdes says many people in huntsville use a heat pump system to warm their homes. they work fine in temperatures just above freezing, but not single digit temperatures. the system will then start running on electric heat...gehrdes says it's like one space heater trying to heat your entire home. most people know space heaters use a lot of electricity. in terms of thinking of one space heater trying to use your whole home, that's using 5-10 times more electricity if the heat pump was operating normally. and brady is using this as a teaching lesson for his children. our 14 year old. he likes to take longer ones so we have to crack down, you're in the shower for this amount of time. huntsville utilities officials also say it's better to keep your heating unit on while you're not at home. if you come home and turn on the heater after it being off for several hours, you're burning electricity to get your home warm again. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins