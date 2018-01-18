Speech to Text for Remains Found in Cooler

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

androids. new at 5--a disturbing case-- after a mother is charged with abuse of a corpse... after the body of a newborn was found buried in her backyard. this case dates back to september when the newborn was found in a shallow grave behind a house along forest chapel rd in hartselle... waay 31's kody fisher is live at the house tonight-- and spoke with neighbors about the grusome discovery. kody? behind me here is where 21 year old karrah proctor is accused of burying her newborn in an igloo cooler in a shallow grave... and as you can imagine-- for neighbors... this is hard to process... james orr says he's still shocked this happened down the road from him... james orr/neighbor "that's what you do to a dog, but to a baby? that's pretty bad." waay 31 tried to talk to the mother of proctor at her house wednesday... but were yelled at... and told we were reporting rumors. but morgan county sheriff ana franklin tells waay 31-- her investigators were tipped off in september to the buried new born-- by karrah proctor's own mother. as they investigated-- they found the baby's body packed inside an igloo cooler... sheriff franklin tells waay 31 proctor denies the baby was alive when she gave birth... the medical examiner wasn't able to tell the sex of the newborn... because of decomposition... they also couldn't tell the cause of death... according to franklin... orr says it wouldn't matter to him if the baby was still born or not... james orr/neighbor "the baby should have a proper burial. it's sad." he says this case just shows you can't ever tell people's nature... james orr/neighbor "you just never know what goes on behind closed doors. you thought you'd know your neighbors. it doesn't matter if their 5-6 houses down the road, but you don't know them." a grand jury decided to indict proctor in this case... she's facing 10 years in prison if convicted. but sheriff franklin tells waay 31 the charges could be upgraded if they find out any harm was done to the newborn... reporting live in hartselle... kody fisher... waay 31