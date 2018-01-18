Speech to Text for Winter Weather Affecting Businesses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bt waay31. the effects of the snow - still being felt by most everyone in the tennessee valley - including businesses... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked with local businesses throughout huntsville to find out how the weather impacted them the last 24 hours... sarah kennamer "standing room only." that's how sarah kennamer described business at old towne coffee shoppe during tuesday's snow storm... sarah kennamer "usually there's plenty of space for everyone to sit down, hang out, do school work or work work ... and that wasn't the case yesterday." she says people crowded into the store until about 2:30 in the afternoon ... looking for a hot cup of coffee on a cold day. and coffee wasn't the only item people were searching for ... sarah singleterry "this 400 gallon propane tank was full on thursday ... now it's almost empty after dozens of people rushed into the hardware store to fill up their own tanks before tuesday's snow set in." stephen schmidt "sounds like everybody in the community is having the same kind of problem ... we are expecting some in today to refill ... but we've got enough right now to probably get us through the end because everybody kind of filled up earlier this week." they filled up on not only gas-- but groceries as well. i visited star market in huntsville ... they had plenty of milk and eggs ... but were short on bread marylyn coffey "they didn't have the bagels i was looking for, and the bread shelves are empty." star market and lewter's both expect their supply to bounce back by thursday ... in huntsville ... sarah