Speech to Text for Wrecker Services Busy in Winter Storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to break up the ice and help give drivers traction. with the slick roads throughout the region-- waay 31 heard reports of multiple wrecks. in fact-- the shoals alone saw more than50 weather related wrecks. waay31'sbreken terryis live tonight in colbert county-- where she spoke with one tow-truck service who responded to those calls-- so cars were not left on the side of the road. demetria-- if you travel about a mile down high 72 here in tuscumbia-- you'll find it turns into hills-- which can mean bad business for drivers during bad weather. the owner of andy's wrecker service tells me he pulled at least 20 people out of ditches along those hills when they began to slide off the roadways during tuesday's snow storm. colbert and franklin counties saw about 30 weather related crashes-- florence police tell us they had 18 as tuesday's storm rolled in. andy smith-- who owns a wrecker service in colbert county tells waay31 he's had at least three calls today when people began sliding the county. he said while winter storms are good for business and keeps them busy-- he wishes those calls never happened-- and people would stay home and safe. he told waay31 people being distracted by cell phones and not being alert on icy roads is a recipe for disaster. really try to drive slower. try to drive about 10 to 15 mile an hour slower than the posted speed limit on icy roads. smith also said trying to avoid hills and secondary roadways is another way you can stay safe while driving in slick conditions. colbert and franklin county roadways are still deemed impassible because they have ice and snow on most of their secondary roadways. live in