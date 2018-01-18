Speech to Text for What's Used to Treat Roads?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

happening now-- as temperatures drop across the tennessee valley tonight-- waay 31 wanted to know what crews used on the roads to keep drivers safe. tonight waay 31's sydney martin is live at the madison public works department after learning those answers. sydney? crews here at madison public works worked around the clock to make sure roads were treated-- and passable for drivers who needed to be out of any reason-- telling me they used simple ingredients to treat roads. "when they do say madison public works has done the road and treated it..that doesn't mean it's dry and easy to drive on. we still don't really want anyone out on it." crew chief mike gentle told waay 31 wednesday..keepi ng people safe during the winter weather is a top priority. the department' does that by keeping a close eyeon the roadways and treating them with a combined mixture of ingredients all designed to give you traction-- and stop ice from forming. "the salt we put down goes on the asphalt the gravel and sand mix goes on the overpasses and bridges which are concrete. gentle told me although the treatment is made of simple ingredients it works. "people said if it gets below 15 degrees..it won't work but it did work." now--gentle told me they still have a good supply of the sand mix and salt...but they will be replenishing their stock in case this cold weather hits again. live in madison