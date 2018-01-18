Speech to Text for 6pm Weds Sports

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

get ready for what's being called the biggest iron bowl of basketball in memory.. the 11-6 crimson tide hosting the 16-1 auburn tigers...trying to break their 14 game win streak. alabama coming off a dominating win over lsu on the road. the tide will have the home crowd on their side tonight... along with the motivation that the tigers swept the series last year. alabama lead by freshman point guard colin sexton who's averaging 19.3 points a game. who we just got word will not play tonight due to an abdominal injury. huntsville's john petty expected to play a role as the freshman shooting guard has been a big contributer coming off the bench. auburn most recently coming off a huge road win over mississippi state... the tiger's currently the #1 team in the sec and undefeated in the conference and they're the highest ranked sec team in the a-p poll at #17 the two rivals just tipped off at coleman collesium. highlights tonight at 10. and alabama a&m football has found their new head coach. director of athletics, bryan hicks, announcing connell maynor as the bulldogs newest hire. let's take a quick look at maynor's resume. 2 decades of experience and a part of 10 championship teams prior to coming to the hill, maynor was the head coach at hampton university for 4 seasons. winston-salem state from 2010- 13. and 10 seasons at fayetteville state as both the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.