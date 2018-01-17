Speech to Text for Protect from CO Poisioning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

waay-tv dot com. new at 4... as temperatures continue to drop - many of us use other heating devices to stay warm... but if you're not careful, you could be at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning... waay 31's brittany collins spoke with huntsville fire officials who told her how to prevent inhaling this deadly gas... huntsville firefighters tell me they always carry a rad 57 meter. it lets them know if there's carbon monoxide in their blood . but this pulse oxygen meter measures the oxygen in your blood. once you put your fingers in-- if the number showing is lower than 90 then most likely, something is wrong. captain frank mackenzie with huntsville fire department tells me carbon monoxide is found in fumes such as stoves, car engines, grills, generators and fire places. you can't see, smell nor smell c-o. but if you inhale it, then you'll get a headache, upset stomach or chest pain. he says many people mistake this as the flu. it's also important to have a c-o detector. it'll let you know if there's carbon monoxide in the air. capt. frank mackenzie huntsville fire department what it does is the carbon monoxide will combine with your blood cells like your oxygen cells will normally do. it's goes to your heart, lungs and brain. you keep breathing it in and it's becomes compound and more dangerous the more you breathe it. if there's open gas in your home, make sure you're not in a compiled space. captain frank mackenzie also says there have been reports of carbon monoxide poisoning. in most cases, people have to leave the home so the area can ventilate. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.