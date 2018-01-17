Speech to Text for Road Conditions Improving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 4-- temperatures are still below freezing across the valley-- but the sunshine did help thaw out some of the roads today. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight -- after talking with madison's public works department today -- as they surveyed roads-- and found out just how much work went into keeping the roads treated for drivers. sydney? dan, demetria-- this is one of the trucks the guys here at public works-- used to treat roads yesterday and again this morning.... madison public works told me it still has crews on standby but most of it's work is done. "i'd give them an a+ these guys did what they needed to do...and working with the police department i'd give them an a+ by communicating everybody worked as a team" mike gentle a crew chief for the city of madison's public works department told me tuesday's roadway watch and clean up...couldn't have any smoother. most roadways were treated in a timely manner-- but he says it's not just his crews that kept the roads safe. "i thank the people in the city of madison by staying off the roads when we did ask them. that helped the guys take care of the roads and treat them during the night." one woman i talked to today told she followed the city's recommendation to stay inside and off the roads... debra harrison, lives in madison, "i just left about an hour ago and it was nice. the majority of it was clear." gentle also gave credit to mother nature for helping dry out most of the roads wednesday morning... "the sun was a blessing. and that's when you want traffic. the traffic helps dry it out and the wind does too." now the city of madison's public works will have a crew on standby tonight--in case there is any refreeze. live in madison sydney martin waay 31 news. huntsville public works told waay 31 -- they would give their team an a-plus .. and said yesterday went smooth.. director chris mc-neese told us--he think's the road treatmentshelpedminimize the number of weather related accidents. mc-neese went on to say... a crew will