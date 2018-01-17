Speech to Text for House Burns for Second Time in Elkmont

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

at all possible... fire crews in the elkmont area were busy battling a house fire early this morning. however, this wasn't the first time them have been called to the home. the fire happened on elkton road near interstate 65 waay 31's will robinson-smith explains. smoke billowed from this home along elkton road that could be seen down more than half a mile away on interstate 65. fire crews with elkmont, oak grove and piney chapel all responded to the fire that destroyed the house around 5:30. will robinson-smith crews here tell me that the fire here was actually the second time they've dealt with this house in the last 13 hours. fire fighters were called to the home on tuesday when it initially caught fire around 4:30 inthe evening. crews said at that point, there were eight people living in the home along with five dogs. no one was reportedly at the home wednesday morning. the home was ruled a total loss. investigators are now working to determine what caused the first fire and what sparked it up again. reporting in elkmont, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.