Speech to Text for New Tech: A Folding Laundry Device

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

it might not be the hardest chore around the house, but it's not the most fun...laundry! sorting...moving from washer to dryer...then the folding... our tech guy reporter jamey tucker shows us a new invention that aims to take the work out of housework. does your laundry room like like this? how many times have you taken the clothes out of the dryer and just piled them on top, hoping someone else will fold them? in the very near future, all of that may change. "it's the world's first laundry folding robot that completely does everything automatically." it's called "laundroid" invente and developed by dr. shin sakane. load dry clothes from the dryer in the box. randomly, just like this and then close the box and just turn the dial." these demonstrations at ces showed there are 'robot arms' inside the machine that grabs then scans items to determine shape and size. the robot then folds each item correctly and separates the clothes for each member of the family, or puts all the t-shirts in one stack...pants in another. "we will start mass production in 2019. and what about a price point? what can you tell me? well, it's a little expensive. around $16,000. but sakane told me it's because initial sales revenue will be used for more development. the company still has some details to 'iron out' but when they do they believe the price could get down to below $2,000. standard outcue anchor tag the laundry-folding robo