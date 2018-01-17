Speech to Text for Update on Road Conditions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

some good news for local drivers this morning- police now say the majority of roads in huntsville and madison county are drive-able... but if you have to leave your house today- you still need to be extremely careful. waay 31s alyssa martin is live near interstate 565 right now- shes been out and about checking the roads out all morning... alyssa how are things looking? huntsville police say roads are passable/ huntsville im right off the side of 565 this morning and i can tell you traffic is moving along so far so good. i have been on governors drive, memorial parkway and now in this area...and although most roads are open- if you have get out today make sure to take it slow. huntsville police gave an update on roads this morning... they say the only road closures remaining are a small area of bob wade lane near northgate....and bankhead parkway going up monte sano.. but police do warn as more people get out today- its possible some roads might be found as impassible - that is something police will continue to monitor. the main roads- like 565 and the parkway are still open but if any slick spots are reported police sayaldot and public works will respond and treat them as needed. a few tips from police for drivers- allow extra time for your commute, give more follwing distance between vehicles, an of course drive at a slower speed.