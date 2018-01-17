Speech to Text for Road Conditions after Tuesday's Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if you need to hit the roads today -- you'll want to drive very carefully... yesterday -- we saw a lot of wrecks, seemingly all related to slick roads. waay 31's cameras recorded two wrecks occurred yesterday afternoon. the one on the left was on highway 72 in limestone county...and on the right is a car which ended up in a ditch after the driver hit an icy patch on hughes road in madison. fortunately - in both these cases - nobody was hurt. much of the ice and snow left behind from yesterday, will re freeze and road conditions will still be dangerous throughout today. let's check in with waay 31's alyssa martin who is live in huntsville -- monitoring road conditions for you this morning. this morning im live -----, road conditions in this area are still very slick this morning...the main concern if you do have to get up and out today is black ice. the alabama department of transportation says until temperatures get above 32 degrees, many roadways will stay icy...which is exactly what we're seeing this morning. right now- we know all aldot maintained roads are open throughout the viewing area....but even if the roads are pre treatedde-icer,that stops working when the temperature falls below 10 degrees... so even treated roads are likely to ice up again....that is something to be aware of this morning. transportation officials warn drivers to travel slower than the speed limit in conditions like today.... and of course if you dont have to get out on the roads- dont risk it and stay inside. we'll keep you updated throughout the day - you can also check roads conitions on the waay 31 traffic tracker. live in hsv am waay 31 news.