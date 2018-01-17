Speech to Text for Wednesday Morning Weather Update

to be exact. snow that has accumulated will still be on the ground in the morning. any snow that melted on roads today can refreeze overnight, making for icy spots tomorrow morning. be aware of that and go easy when you get on the roads. snow on the ground will start melting when the sun comes out tomorrow, despite the fact that temperatures will not be above freezing until thursday afternoon. as the snow exits, the cold air and wind chill becomes an issue. temperatures will drop through the 20s this evening. wind chills will drop to teens. the temperatures will drop to near 10 degrees by morning with colder single digits in spots. wind chills will chill to -10 to 0 degrees. a wind chill advisory is in effect for the entire tennessee valley. wind chills will climb out of subzero territory, but they aren't likely to go any warmer than mid-teens wednesday afternoon. warmer air will start to move into the valley on thursday. warming will continue into the weekend, sending temperature up toward 60 degrees by sunday. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. we're following breaking news this morning