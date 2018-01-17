Speech to Text for 6 PM Road Conditions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the treacherous roads throughout the tennessee valley today convinced some people to avoid driving completely... but since it doesn't snow here in alabama all that often - some folks are still getting out to enjoy it... waay 31's kody fisher caught up with one family in madison that's doing just that. kody. dan/ demetria ... i've been out all day covering the snow that's fallen here in the valley. we've seen dramatic changes throughout the day. along the way ... i got to see one family having fun in the snow. just around the corner from here at dublin park kids were out enjoying the snow all day... the reese family is just one of many... they enjoyed sledding... and of course having snow balls fights... they say they're lucky enough to live within walking distance of the park... because getting out on the roads wasn't an option for them... "we're not hopping in the car anywhere in this. we don't worry so much about our own driving. it's everybody elses driving we worry about, so we come to the park. this is our second time out today. we came out early this morning. went in. had some hot chocolate. we'll go in and have some lunch in a few minutes and come back out about three oclock." the reese family probably has the right idea not getting out on the roads today... especially right now... because temperatures are starting to drop rapidly... which means black ice will be a lot more common... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news... we have team coverage across the tennessee valley tonight at six... let's head over to waay 31's sydney martin who's live on governors drive near california street...and sydney walk us through how that road has changed throughout the day... dan, demetria...when i drove down governor's drive more than 12 hours ago at 4 o'clock this morning it was dark like it is right now... however there are some thanks sydney. now let's check in with way 31 charlisa gordon alan jackson county. charlisa is the snow still falling out there. dan & demetria the snow fall has pretty much ended...but just before we went on air i saw these three guys out driving around. reporter: so guys what are the three of you doing out here in the snow? guys answer: ??? reporter: now how are the roads going up and down the sand mountain? guys answer: ??? thank you guys.you heard it.driving up and down these slick roads especially on a mountain now that the snow has ending can be tricky so stay safe out there everyone. new at 6-- roads in limestone county -- are still im-passable tonight--- as the snow turns into ice. the slippery roads caused several wrecks.. waay 31's brittany collins is live now --to tell us how drivers who still decided to run errands -- stayed safe on the highways. athens police officials tell me there were several wrecks throughout the day. many drivers lost control of their car and drove it into a ditch. this video is from a wreck on east highway 72 and moresville road. the driver lost control of the wheel and the car drove in the ditch. emergency management officials advise drivers to stay home until tomorrow morning because tonight they expect for the roads to become icy. i caught up with grocery shoppers who still decided t0 go out despite the wet roads. they tell me they drove with caution. reginald jaclson drove in the snow 00:12 andy puckett drove in the snow 00:12 00:21 you have to back up atleast 30 miles less per hour than you normally go. so on 72 i would normally go 50 but this time i go 30, just to be safe. butted the roads haven't seemed to bad. there's a few people that kind of slide around and speed up a little bit too fast. but over all the roads seem pretty safe i would say. i've also noticed a heavy presence of police officers and deputies on the side of the limestone county roads ready to respond in case any more wrecks happen. reporting in morgan county brittany collins waay 31 news. for coverage you can count on... be sure to download the waay 31 storm tracker app. it has all the information you need for future forecasts in the tennessee valley. the storm tracker app is free for both i- phone and android devices. and right now on waay t-v dot com -- our entire homepage is dedicated to the winter weather... you'll find the updated radar so you can track the snow - along with school closings and city and government closings... as well as any other stories pertaining to the