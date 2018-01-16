Speech to Text for 5PM Road Conditions Update 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

happening now-- you are looking at live pictures overlooking downtown huntsville from our tower cam here on top of monte sano... the snow has just about come to an end now but tonight you need to watch for ice if you're going to drive. many drivers including myself were driving at least 20 miles per hourunder the speed limit. we had to break the car 20-30 feet from a stop sign or red light. emergency management officials advise drivers to stay home until tomorrow morning because tonight they expect for the roads to become icy. i caught up with grocery shoppers at publix who tell me they still decided to run their errands, but drove with caution. on some of the bridges, they have ice on them. it's easy to lose control. i think people don't take that into consideration but if you're safe and careful and you are on the main roads and go slow, then you stand a better chance at this. athens police officials tell me there were several car wrecks throughout the day. this is video of a car that drove into a ditch on highway 71 and moresville road. i've also noticed a heavy presence of police officers and deputies on the side of the limestone county roads ready to respond in case any more wrecks happen. reporting in morgan county brittany collins waay 31 news. thanks brittany! let's continue our team coverage at 5 with waay 31's charlisa gordon. charlisa is in jackson county right now. charlisa, what are you seeing out there? thanks charlisa! we're keeping you updated on the weather all across our area.. we're going to turn now to lincoln county where waay31's scottie kay is live to show us what it's looking like up there.. scottie? dan, demetria, i was shocked at how many people were out today in this weather... but they tell me they've seen much worse than what we're seeing now... and they're not completely wrong... according to officials, there has only been one weather- related crash in lincoln county today... and even better newsno one was hurt... but that doesn't mean road crews aren't still out patrolling those slick roads.. especially side and secondary roads... officials tell me trucks have been putting out sand and salt all day... and i've even seen a couple of plow trucks come through here as well... i talked with a few people today who say they drove from huntsville to fayetteville.. and noticed a huge difference about the roads... on the alabama side, the roads are horrible, but on the tennessee side, they're pretty clear, so come on up to tennessee! despite that many officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads today into tomorrow morning-- no matter where you live. in lincoln county, scottie kay, waay 31 news thanks scottie kay! let's check in with waay 31's kody fisher in madison. kody, the last time we saw you... black ice was starting to form on the road behind you. kody?