Speech to Text for 5PM Winter Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

storm pushing into the area. happening now-- our team coverage begins tonight waay 31's sydney martin... she's live along governors drive near huntsville hospital... and sydney how are the roads out there?? the road surface here on this area of governors near the hospital was pre- treated. public works is frequently checked it to make sure it's okay. people there tellme governors drive near huntsville hospital along with airport road near crestwood medical center are two areas it pays special attention to in winter weather. now-- we've seen some drivers taking it slow...but others plowing full speed through the area. take a listen to a couple i talked with earlier who told me they didn't want any part of being on the road today.... we had nothing to do today actually we didn't want to get out in driver in the weather but we got out and walked to moes to get some lunch now--those are two of the very few people we've seen out walking in this weather..but if you decide to get outside make sure you bundle up. for now live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. this storm has brought several reports of accidents and people stuck in ditches...waay 31's kody fisher actually saw the aftermath of a car in a ditch today in madison... he's live from where it happened... kody... how did the car get out? it happened right along hughes rd here in madison... the driver tells me he was driving too fast and hit some ice... lost control... and then slid into the ditch backwards...hat s when a good samaritan drove by... check this out... larry miller lives here in madison... but he's from minnesota... so this weather isn't anything new to him...he's got a winch attached to the front of his jeep... so he knew that might come in handy today...that's why he and his family decided to go for a little drive today... my daughter has always wanted to ride around in this stuff, so we just decided that we'd take my little 4 wheel drive out and see if anybody needed help and we just happened to see this gentleman right here, so i figured i'd pull over and help him out. madison public works tells me to avoid getting caught in a ditch like that... to simply slow down and take turns slower... so that you don't slide off the road...reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news... on your screen you can see what the city of decatur is on your screen you can see what the city of decatur is looking like right now. there have been several car crashes today around the city due to hazardous conditions. waay 31's sarah singleterry is there watching current conditions for us... check out the snowfall in tuscumbia. this photo was sent in to our newsroom from mayor kerry 'bubba' underwood. waay31'sbreken terry is live in florence right now to gives us a glimpse of how much snow fell there. breken? i am here on florence boulevard which is a main road into downtown florence-- while we haven't seen any weather related wrecks in lauderdale county-- emergency management officials in colbert and franklin counties tell me they've had about 30 wrecks between the two counties-- most of them were people trying to go up hills and sliding off. i work in russellville and i was waking up and at first i was like well i might have to go to work and it started snowing a lot all at once so were staying at home today. me: are you out having fun it? yes we are. we're out taking some pictures. officials here in the shoals tell me their main concerns center around the threat of black ice. they are urging people to stay indoors tonight and