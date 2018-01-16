Speech to Text for Road Conditions Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

but i can tell you what to expect but only our waay 31 storm tracking teams can tell what its like! for that we're going to send it to waay 31's sydney martin! she's live tonight at the intersection of governors let's head nowto waay31'sbreken terry who is live in lauderdale county. she's tracking road conditions... earlier - franklin and colbert county emergency management agencies said the roads were impassable. breken how's it looking now? i am here at shoals creek bridge and florence boulevard-- this bridge has been treated by the alabama department of transportation-- but officials tell me black ice will be a huge problem tonight. the roads started deterorating in the shoals a little before noon. some people were even slipping and sliding near huntsville road and cox creek parkway. roads in colbert and franklin counties have been deemed impassible and those problems could carry on through the night. one father i spoke with told me his main concern is for those traveling later on tonight. i live in sheffield and i was checking on my daughter to see if she made it to work. me: did she make it to work? she did and i'll be sitting on stand by with my truck to go get her if i need to. lauderdale county officials tell me they have not had any road closures at this time. emergency management and alabama department of transportation officials are urging people to stay off the roads