Vehicle Hits Madison Police Vehicle

Police said a teenager driving under the influence crashed into a Madison police vehicle Monday night.

Posted: Tue Jan 16 04:26:16 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 16 04:26:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary

nationwide. new this morning... an 18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana after police said she crashed her car into a police car. the wreck happened late last night at county line road and highway 72. investigators said the driver of the silver ford slammed into a madison police cruiser in the left turn lane. then, according to police, the driver of the ford tried to speed off, but the police officer managed to cut off her car. the

