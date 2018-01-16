Speech to Text for Huntsville Police Respond to Two Shootings

androids. new at 10-- a busy night for huntsville police-- they responded to not one-- but two different shootings -- all a couple of hours of one another. you can see them on this map. one occurred on valley park drive-- the other on hobbs road and marina-wood drive. tonight -- we find waay 31's kody fisher where the second shooting occurred on valley park drive. kody-- what information can you tell us? right now you can see we know that a man in his sixties was walking in this neighborhood and was shot... just within the last hour huntsville police tell me his condition is... at this point, police have not offered a possible motive for the shooting. we do know police might have suspects in custody after an accident that happened near by... i talked to some people who live in this neighborhood who described what they heard and saw... dian groce/neighbor "bop bop bop bop bop. and then just a matter of seconds later another round goes off like that." dian groce says she didn't know anyone had been hit until her husband came home minutes later... after seeing the victim being treated by paramedics... clarence groce/neighbor "it appears that he was in bad shape, so i really feel for him." this shooting puts clarence and his family on edge... clarence groce/neighbor "obviously it's very unnerving for me. you know, it makes you concerned about your family." the groce family tell waay 31 their neighborhood didn't used to have incidents like this... clarence groce/neighbor "this has been a very nice, quite, neighborhood over the years, but just here recently these situations have come up." groce says it doesn't just fall on the police to make his as you can see police are still completing their investigation out here... and right now waay 31 is still waiting on updated information about the status of the victim in this case... reporting live in north huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the first shooting huntsville police responded to -- happened around 5 this afternoon.... on marina-wood drive and hobbs road. police would only tell us -- one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. neighbors waay 31 talked with--said there area is typically quiet-- but they noticed a police presence earlier today. patsy snider/neighbor :12 "very concerning to me, because we just don't have that out here and i'm always out all the time clear up until midnight walkin the dogs and stuff. it's kind of a little scary for me." patsy snider/neighbor :12 "very concerning to me, because we just don't have that out here and i'm always out all the time clear up until midnight walkin the dogs and stuff. it's kind of a little scary for me." police are continuing to investigate tonight. as you can see police are still completing their investigation out here... and right now waay 31 is still waiting on updated information about the status of the victim in this case... reporting live in north huntsville... kody