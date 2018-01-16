Speech to Text for Shoppers Stocking Up on Milk and Eggs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

list of closures. the posibility of an inch or two of snow may not seem like much - but shoppers in the tennessee valley aren't taking any chances... waay 31's sarah singleterry caught up with people preparing for the storm earlier today... sarah, were there any items that topped most people's grocery lists? i talked to a few people and saw dozens walk out with grocery bags here at star market on pratt avenue in huntsville ... almost everyone was carrying milk and eggs grocery shopping is how many people are preparing for the winter threat so they can stay off the roads ... but public works departments and the state department of transportation are preparing with sand, gravel, and salt. snow plows in madison and huntsville are equipped with salt spreading machines ahead of tomorrow's weather. the state has already treated interstate 565 and other main state and u-s highways. and even though departments are preparing for the worst, those in the grocery store tell me they aren't too worried ... but its better to be safe than sorry. "i was laughing this morning about if its snowing everyone is going to buy all the milk and bread, and i got to looking in the house and i was out of milk and bread. so here i am buying milk and bread." "everybody's been coming in and buying milk and bread...we're actually out...actually last week it happened when we had a really big temperature drop." road crews tell me it's better to be out and about, buying groceries or whatever you have to do, tonight before the winter weather hits tomorrow. in huntsville sarah