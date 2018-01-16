Speech to Text for Flu outbreak hitting children hard this year

for two years and is shocked to hear new information - the outbreak of influenza now has hospitals full and local schools on high alert! waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in huntsville with more on what doctors are saying is contributing to the uptick in flu cases among children this year... today i spoke with a pediatric doctor here at huntsville hospital for women and children and he says he doesn't know if we've seen the peak of the flu epidemic yet... and it could possibly go on for months. nathan lapietra / 9 years old: it was horrible nine-year-old nathan lapietra is one of the thousands of children across the country who've caught the flu this year. nathan lapietra / 9 years old: i was so slow, i didn't want to like get up and do anything. i was just laying in bed all day. yeah, i had a horrible cough. nathan and his grandmother paid a visit to huntsville hospital for women and children monday to visit his brother who's now suffering from the flu. janet mancini / grandmother: once one gets it then another then another. which is why hospitals across the state are seeing an uptick in flu patients. especially the huntsville hospital pediatric er.doctors here are working feverishly to try and treat as many kids as quickly as possible. dr. john boulet / pediatric er, huntsville hospital: to be honest sometimes the delays get to be a little bit. a couple hours here and there, especially in the evening time when people begin to realize that the youngster is not feeling well. he says schools are not the only places children are being exposed to the virus. dr. john boulet / pediatric er, huntsville hospital: if the youngster is out in public say at a store like walmart, publix or whatever and touching in adamant surfaces the parents should be aware that these in-adamant surfaces can carry the flu virus in a viable form. person to person contact or touching something as simple as a shopping cart or desk can help the flu spread quickly among children. dr. john boulet / pediatric er, huntsville hospital:at this time of year you should consider everyone you see, whether they look well or not, to be potentially carrying the flu virus and act accordingly. dr boulet says tamiflu is not a cure for the flu, but it could help minimize the symptoms and in some cases where a person has a pre-existing medical condition such as seizures they should not take tamiflu because it can effect their neurological system. reporting live in huntsville charlisa gordon waay 31 news there may be some confusion as to when to bring your child to the doctor... several local hospitals sent out an alert advising people to stay home if possible... in most cases - doctors say the flu is very benign and children recover on their own if they are experiencing minor symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, aches,and fever... if your child exhibits rapid breathing, dehydration, is unable to take in fluids - or vomiting - doctors recommend you seek treatment right away. several hospitals in alabama are at capacity and overwhelmed with how many people have the flu this season. leaving some people choosing to treat symptoms themselves. 38 year-old adam york believed he could have fight the flu without seeing doctor. however now-- york is in a medically induced coma. he has been in the hospital for about 10 days. he is sedated and they have him on a paralytic. he's pretty much in a medically induced coma. it's a little unnerving, it is. and the doctors keep saying it mutates every year and it seems the flu season gets worse and longer. according to felicia york - her husband was diagnosed with two strains of the flu ... and the couple does not have health insurance. although the family has created a go fund me page to help pay for adam york's medical bills. they have raised more than 25 hundred dollars.