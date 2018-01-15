Speech to Text for Fayetteville Fire Chief Suspended

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

devices. new at 4... fayettville's fire chief-- is on un-paid leave tonight fayettville mayor jonathan law just confirmed with waay 31 -- fire chief danny travis was suspended last week for making in-flammatory comments. waay 31's brittany collins is live from the fayetteville fire station in lincoln county, tennessee .. to learn what happens next for chief travis. mayor law told me fire chief travis is suspended for two weeks without pay while the city investigates. people i spoke with in the community said they are glad he's under investigation. he is held to a higher standard than just any local citizen. stinson knott was shocked when he found out fire chief danny travis was suspended for using inflammatory comments. knott and other people in the community tell me they heard the suspension is related to travis allegedly using the "n" word several times on a 911 phone call made last month. waay 31 is currently working with the city to get access to that 911 call. mayor jonathan law couldn't confirm any details on what inflammatory comments were made-- because chief travis is still under investigation. i hope that there would be a thorough and fair investigation, and that everything be made public and the tax payers and people in the community knows what happened. and move on accordingly. knott wishes city leaders would lead by example. let everyone see your light that men may glorify god in things that you do. notthrough the evil things you say or evil acts you say. mayor law says there are state and federal guidelines they are following to determine the future of chief travis. on january 22nd, city administrator scott collins will let chief travis and city council members know if travis will be terminated or if he'll continue working as fire chief. if it's found to be true, i honestly feel that he should be terminated. mayor law tells waay 31 there's an acting fire chief who's filling in for travis until the investigation is complete. reporting live in fayetteville