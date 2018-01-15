Speech to Text for Winter Weather Advisory Preparations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a winter weather advisory in effect early tomorrow morning and into much of the day tuesday... thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer! and i'm demetria mcclenton. snow falling - with sub- freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills by wednesday- will create dangerous conditions across the tennessee valley. waay 31 has team coverage across the valley today in advance of tomorrow's winter weather... let's begin with waay31 chief meteorologist stephen bowers who is live in the severe storm tracking center... he has been updating your chances for snow and ice all day- stephen what are we looking like? the shoals will be the first in the tennessee valley to see snow tomorrow morning so state and local crews are already pre-treating the roads... waay31's breken terry spoke with road crews to find out exactly what areas they are focusing on... breken? i am here at the intersection of highway 43 and highway 72 in colbert county-- this is a main intersection in the shoals and the alabama department of transportation has already pre-treated this area-- and all other main roads in the shoals-- alabama department of transportation officials tell me they have had crews out all day across the state pre- treating bridges and roadways. officials say the winter weather coming in tomorrow will not have a lot of rain beforehand-- so they are better able to prepare the roads. local road and street departments still have trucks loaded from last week with salt and sand ready to fix any slick spots especially roads around hospitals and bridges. tate and street departments i've spoken with tell me theybudget ahead of time for these kind of events- so overtime for road crews is already factored in. live in colbert co bt waay31. several schools in the tennessee valley - already announcing closings in anticipation of tomorrow's icy weather... as of right now several schools in the shoals have closed since the snow is expected to hit them early tomorrow morning... the university of north alabama will also be closed tomorrow... if you don't see your school listed be sure to look at the crawl at the bottom of your screen or go to waay-tv dot-com for a full list of closures. stay connected - stay safe - with the waay 31 storm tracker app. download it for all the information you need for future forecasts in the tennessee valley. the storm tracker app is free for both i- phone and android