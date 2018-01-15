Speech to Text for LawCall: Personal Injury Cases

came up here. >> sharon doviet: came anyway, bless her heart. we're getting started talking about personal injury cases. before we talk about "can my boss do that?," personal injury cases -- this is the kind of case your firm does. >> tommy siniard: right. >> sharon doviet: just because you get hurt, does that nineteen you have a good case, that means you need to bring a lawsuit? >> tommy siniard: hurt does not equal a claim. if you trip on your own rug in your house, you're not going to recover. if you trip -- if i trip on a rug in your house, some people say, she's got homeowners, you're covered. >> sharon doviet: no. >> tommy siniard: in order to recover against you i would have to prove that you were negligent in the way that you maintained your property, that you had like a hidden hazard or danger and failed to disclose or repair it or rotten steps. now, under your homeowners coverage you do have med pay, which if i came over and tripped on my own two feet it might pay up to $5,000 or so in medical bills. typically under the alabama scenario, we don't have strict liability or automatic liability or personal injury protection, like some states do with cars. you have to prove negligence. and that is a deviation from the normal care that a person would take under similar circumstances. so negligence is a recipe. you have to prove a duty, they had a duty, someone breached the duty as a proximate cause you suffered injuries, and if you don't have all those four ingredients to the recipe the judge won't let the case in the oven. >> sharon doviet: and probably need to take it in front of a lawyer that does those cases to figure out what it's worth and whether it's worth doing something. >> tommy siniard: right opinion and the thing is, people are intimidated with lawyers and all the commercials they see, i don't know if i want to talk to these people anymore, but we don't charge for initial consultations. the firm that is represented here tonight doesn't charge for initial consultations. the real folks do not charge. they do it on a percentage of what is recovered in the personal injury world. now, in other areas of law, like what you do, sharon is a fine domestic relations attorney. there might be an initial consultation fee but she'll tell you upfront what it is and what you get for it. >> sharon doviet: don't be afraid of lawyers. >>