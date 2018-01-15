Speech to Text for 10pm Sunday Sports

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

alabama football will no longer be dabbing it up with brian daboll... the now national champion offensive coordinator was snagged up by the buffalo bills today. after only one year with the crimson tide, brian daboll will return to his roots in the nfl. having come to the tide after coaching in the nfl for 17 years. most recently as the tight ends coach with the new england patriots where he won a super bowl ring. just add it to the collection, right? this news means nick saban is about to have his 4th offensive coordinator in less than 14 months. while both quarterbacks jalen hurts and tua tungavialowa will have had three since they arrived in tuscaloosa. putting the pressure on bama now to fill not one but two coorinator spots with jeremy pruitt heading to knoxville as tennesse's head coach. if there's one thing we know, nick saban knows how to pick a coordinator and has the track record to prove it. and speaking of the nfl...we finished up the afc and nfc divisional playoffs today. first game on the agenda were the jaguars taking on the steelers in pittsburgh...a lot of terrible towels but this game was anything but that... former lsu runningback leonard fournette having himself a day more like having himself a rookie season leading the jaguars in rushing, with 3 touchdown in this game alone. here's one of them...fournett e just sneaks into the endzone with an 18 yarder. let's go the 4th quarter...jags up 35-21 on 4th & 5, ben roethlisberger steps up and throws deep to antonio brown who hauls in the 43-yard touchdown...ma king this a one possession game. but the jaguars are quick to answer right back... blake bortles finds the jaguars' tommy bohanon wide open in the endzone! and jacksonville wins it in pittsburgh...fina l score 45-42 and the game that had everyone on the edge of their seat...you've gotta wait for the end. vikings would build a big lead...jerick mckinnon goes around left end, untouched for the 14-yard touchdown... fast forward to the 4th qtr, 20-14 vikings saints with a massive comeback as drew brees breezing one into the endzone to alvin kamara for the 14-yard touchdown... 4th qtr, saints up by 24-23 vikings need a saintly miracle...case keenum throws to stefon diggs and diggs keeps his balance and goes 61-yards for the game-winningtouchdo wn as the clock runs out! stefon diggs was a 5th round draft pick in 2015...the 146th overall pick. he's also the brother of alabama wide receiver trevon diggs. that's one happy family tonight. minnesota get's the win at home 29-24 so the patriots will host the jaguars next sunday at 2pm in the afc championship. while the vikings will take on the eagles in phili right after at 5:40pm for the nfc title. winners will play in the super bowl