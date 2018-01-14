Speech to Text for 6pm Saturday Sports

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the #22 ranked auburn men's basketball team is 15-1 and riding a 13 game win streak... taking on the 13-3 mississippi state bulldogs in starkville...and it was a dog fight. auburn down 24-35 at the half... mississippi state undefeated at home this season... tigers need a different kind of ball game in the second half to try and win this one in starkville... auburn works it around to mustapha heron who pulls up with the jumper for 2 and the tigers are clawing their way back into this game... jared harper passes it off to heron...little too much juice on that one...but the tiger's get the rebound and it's harper who gets the job done and drills one for 3. auburn takes the lead...let's go now to the final 3 minutes of the game. auburn up 67-61. state trying to make the comeback now... and it's bulldogs #11 quindarry weatherspoon who pulls up from way downtown and sinks it! 1:46 left to go now..auburn only up by 4... harper takes it in himself with the layup and that would seal the deal for the tigers. they win it in starkville 76-68 final score. they move to 4-0 in the sec...the only undefeated team in the conference. and college football may be over but we've still have the nfl playoffs going on... right now we've got the 10-6 atlanta falcons battling it out against the 13-3 philadelphia eagles... at the half the falcons lead 10-9... right now the eagles are up 12-10. a very tight game in phili. winner of this game will play in the nfc championship. we've also got the titans and patriots playing tonight at 7:15 in the afc playoffs....highli ghts and final scores tonight at 10. legendary sports broadcaster, keith jackson has passed away at the age of 89. jackson was born in 1928 in roopville, georgia not far from the alabama state line. in his 54 year broadcasting career, he covered it all but was best known as the voice of college football and for his "homespun phrases" his signature one being "whoa nellie!" jackson retired in 2006 and was inducted into the sportscasting hall of fame. he passed just four days after the end of the college football season. ad-lib