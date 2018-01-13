Speech to Text for Winter Weather Live at 10pm

31 news we have continuing weather coverage throughout the tennessee valley... waay 31's mary-lee adams is live in hampton cove... marylee, we hear some businesses have even closed in that area due to the weather concern? dan, demetria...i'm at hampton cove right at the intersection of sutton road and old highway 431. this is usually a very high traffic intersection but there have certainly been less cars than on a normal night due to the weather. it could also have a lot to do with a popular fast food chain being closed. chick fil a in hampton cove closed their doors at 3pm today and the sign on their door says they will not re-open until 8am tomorrow. this was due to the threat of inclement weather, some of which has already accumulated on their doors. as you can see in this video i shot tonight, there is thick ice and frost covering the corners of the side door to the restaurant and this could continue to be a problem overnight. i spoke to huntsville ema and fire department and was told there are no road closures at this time and all is in the clear. however these roads are still at risk to ice over night and even cause black ice during your morning commute. we'll continue to keep you updated here and online at waaytv.com. for now reporting in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news. roads, schools, and