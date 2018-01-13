Speech to Text for Threat Turns to Extreme Cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

after a chilly, rainy -- and in some places snowy day in the tennessee valley -- the radar is relatively clear tonight... the winter weather advisory ended at 6 -- but that doesn't mean the effects of today's weather aren't still lingering.... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton. while we may not see any more precipitation tonight... the temperatures aren't expected to get above freezing for 24-hours... i need to send you to chief meteorologist stephen bowers in the severe storm tracking center -- for a look at how and we are continuing our team coverage across the tennessee valley tonight -- with waay 31's meghan dooley and marylee adams... they've been monitoring road conditions and weather impacts all day. we start with meghan dooley in huntsville...meg han, are any roads affected near you? traffic has been moving just fine in this area over the past several hours. as far as i can tell -- roads are actually looking pretty dry. although it does continue to feel chillier out here as the evening has gone on. i've reached out to huntsville police tonight and they tell me there are no road closures right now -- but that could all change as black ice could still be a threat. of course -- we will continue to keep you updated if there are road closures. live in huntsville, meghan dooley, waay 31 news we have continuing weather coverage throughout the tennessee valley... waay 31's mary-lee adams is live in hampton cove... marylee, we hear some businesses have even closed in that area due to the weather concern? dan, demetria...i'm at hampton cove right at the intersection of sutton road and old highway 431. this is usually a very high traffic intersection but there have certainly been less cars than on a normal night due to the weather. it could also have a lot to do with a popular fast food chain being closed. chick fil a in hampton cove closed their doors at 3pm today and the sign on their door says they will not re-open until 8am tomorrow. this was due to the threat of inclement weather, some of which has already accumulated on their doors. as you can see in this video i shot tonight, there is thick ice and frost covering the corners of the side door to the restaurant and this could continue to be a problem overnight. i spoke to huntsville ema and fire department and was told there are no road closures at this time and all is in the clear. however these roads are still at risk to ice over night and even cause black ice during your morning commute. we'll continue to keep you updated here and online at waaytv.com. for now reporting in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news.