Winter Weather Coverage

go to waaytv.com. we begin tonight at six with the tennessee valley under a winter weather advisory... this is the scene in madison county as snow continues to fall... we've had team coverage for your all day starting at four - and it continues now with reporters in huntsville, decatur, florence, lincoln county, madison and sand mountain - covering all corners of the valley for you. thanks for joining us tonight, i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton.. waay 31's chief meteorologist -- stephen bowers -- is in the severe storm tracking center-- where he's kept a close eye on the storm all afternoon-- stephen, what are you seeing? we lucked out and missed the icy part of the storm system today, but snow is moving through the tennessee valley this evening. it falls heavily briefly, and then lighter waay 31's sydney martin kicks off our team coverage across the tennessee valley at six. she's live in huntsville along mote sano - and sydney how are the roads out there??? d- huntsville public works has been driving through the area throughout the afternoon into the evening checking the roads... they treated roads on higher elevation such as cecil ashburn, monte sano and green mountain.... to help prevent ice from forming.... huntsville utilities told me there isn't too much preparation they could do for this weather..but asked for people on the roads to drive slow in case they hit black ice... a lot of our equipment is very vulnerable and often gets hit when there are vehicle accidents and that causes outages as well. we need people to drive, safe drive slowly and watch out for utility poles." now i just checked with both huntsville police and huntsville utilities before the start of the show---and learned there are no power outages or closed roads at this time. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. as the night moves on we're continuing to track the conditions-- and tonight waay 31's kody fisher is in lincoln county tennessee... where he's keeping tabs on what emergency management agencies are doing for the possibility of dangerous roads. i talked to the e-m-a director within the last hour and he told me that tennessee department of transportation crews are still monitoring roads in lincoln county... but other emergency management agencies are starting to stand down as this storm moves along... for most of the day here in lincoln county near fayetteville there has only been a slight flurry and maybe a little bit of sleet that i've seen... road crews haven't had to come out and ice any roads... but many businesses were closed down just in case... and other local businesses that were open didn't see a whole lot of customers because of the storm... right now... the worst part of the storm is the cold... i checked five minutes ago and its... degrees outside... but what really gets you is the wind when it bites right into your face... many people i've talked to today say they plan on staying in tonight because of this cold... reporting live in lincoln county tn... kody fisher... waay 31 news... happening now in the shoals tonight -- the winter weather is moving out -- and many emergency managers and road crews are breathing a sigh of relief-- waay31's breken terry is live in florence with how the conditions have cleared, breken? all of my ema directors and road crews out here tell me the roads are basically clear-- except for the threat of black ice we could see later on tonight. i'm here along florence boulevard and it looks like normal-- the snow/ice mix we saw earlier did hover around in the shoals from about 8:30 until 2-- but it wasn't really sticking to anything and melting. officials tells me the wind played a big role in drying a lot of these roads off. so no weather related car accidents or road closures. but officials are urging people to be aware of the black ice threat we could see. live in flo bt