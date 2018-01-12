Speech to Text for Winter Weather Team Coverage

snow around the valley today -- as you can see here from this video from athens. and many areas were dusted with some snow today. but, now the worry is black ice-- forming on the roads. at this hour... our waay 31 team is live all across the tennessee valley tracking this winter weather and revealing to you--how you can be safe -- when those roads get icy. thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer... let's get straight to waay 31's chief meteorologist stephen bowers - in the severe storm tracking center - keeping a close eye on the winter weather... stephen? we lucked out and missed the icy part of the storm system today, but snow is moving through the tennessee valley this evening. it falls heavily briefly, and then lighter snow lingers. it will fade west of i-65 around the shoals from 7 pm through 9 pm, then from 9 pm through 11 pm along i-65 and i-565 around huntsville, madison, redstone arsenal, decatur, and athens, then from 10 pm through midnight from fayetteville to sand mountains. accumulation of snow will be minimal and mainly on grassy surfaces or cold metal of vehicles. in localized cases, quick buildup of snow can make the roads more difficult to and reduce visibility. also remember rain from last night and melted snow from today will refreeze on roads tonight. that will mean an even bigger threat for icy roads tonight and early tomorrow morning. if you see what appears to be a wet spot on the roads, it's likely ice. bridges and overpasses will be especially prone to icing. the next weather- related issue will be the deepening cold. temperatures will drop through the 20s and wind chills will drop through the teens this evening. those wind chills will drop into single digits after midnight, then warm from single digits to teens tomorrow. thanks stephen! as we said before -- we have full-- live--team coverage of this winter weather all across the tennessee valley. although the snow is moving out of the area we are still tracking the potential for ice... waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight in huntsville - sarah singleterry is live in madison - and breken terry is standing by - live in florence... we'll start with sydney martin who's along the hills of monte sano tonight... sydney? dan, demetria---im right off bankhead parkway this evening where small snow flurries are falling... i'm going to step out of the way here to let you have a better view of the road behind me.. huntsville public works put sand on the road this afternoon and have been driving up and down since making sure road conditions are safe... now --take to listen to what huntsville utilities told methis afternoon...abo ut how they have to be ready to respond. what frightens us about freezing temperatures and precipitation is ice. our system is designed to handle a quarter of an inch of precipitation on the lines. with more than that we see failures. now huntsville utilities told me they have crews on standby and are monitoring the weather closely--but are unaware of any power outages at this time. for now live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. thanks, sydney! our team coverage of tonight's winter weather continues in madison with waay 31's sarah singleterry. sarah-- at four you told us you're experiencing wind and snow where you are.. what are you seeing now? well the snow has stopped but the wind is still blowing pretty hard. what hasn't changed is the road conditions ... as of now we're still clear even though the roads are good for now, the madison public works department is prepared to work throughout the night and into tomorrow. right now crews are on standby ... they have been since six o clock this morning. public works has four trucks ready to hit the roads. one is a dump truck that can be loaded with a gravel and salt mixture. that is for over passes and bridges. the other three can be loaded with salt. these are for asphalt roads. and road crew chief mike gentle told me earlier this afternoon that having cars out on the road while conditions are still good helps out a lot. as of right now yes you know we dont have nothing falling so its a good thing. i know a lot of people are getting off work early so theres going to be more traffic flow right now and that does help. if it does start sleeting and snowing later on thats when were going to say get off the roads again, cars on the road are only a good thing when there is no sleet or snow. if that happens, he says to stay off the roads if possible. in madison sarah singleterry waay 31 news thanks sarah! most of the wintry weather mix -- has moved out of the shoals --but officials worry black ice could start to form. waay 31's breken terry is live in florence -- as officials are monitoring the roads. breken? demeteria-- i've been driving the roads in florence all day-- and i can tell you for the most part-- it's been clear out. right now i'm along florence boulevard and it's much of the same. a lot of this icy snow mix we've seen hasn't been sticking to the roads but some people tell me they aren't going to risk it. washington- use common sense about everything and that's what i am doing right now. tyrik washington tells waay31 he's concerned roads in the shoals could become slick later friday night. washington- i don't know what to take any chances of hurting myself or anyone else on the roads. the alabama department of transportation has chemically treated all state bridges and put out sand on highways-- the florence street department has done the same. at first the snow/ice was only sticking some roofs in florence-- officials hope it stays that way. grabryan- the road temperature is up a little bit but if you get enough of it it will bank up and cause some issues. lauderdale county emergency management director george grabryan showed us a special thermometer-- the grass was about 25 degrees while the road stayed around 31-- he hopes the wind will keep picking up. grabryan- it's helping to dry whats here is what the transportation people are telling me. grabryan urged people to stay off the roads but if you must drive be aware of the possibility for black ice. grabryan- people just need to be real careful tonight. anything that looks wet on the road is probably going to be slick. all of the emergency management directors in the shoals tell me they have not had any weather related wrecks-- or road closures because of this weather so that's a good thing. live in flo bt waay31. new at 5-- now that we're back below freezing-- the grateful life community church - in huntsville -- has re-opened its doors to serve as a warming shelter. just yesterday -- the church was short roughly 20 cots -- after some were damaged during their last opening ... but ... just in time for their noon openingtoday... the american red cross and the national guard -- provided them with enough cots to sleep as many people and pets as possible ... not turning away any living creature. we let in pets for the same reason we let humans in ... god's creatures. come in out of the cold. don't freeze to death. look you announce on the news that its getting so cold ... bring in your plants. bring in your pets. well we're bringing in all of gods creatures. jess told waay 31 -- the church is still in need of donations ...anyone interested in donating can visit the grateful life community church facebook page. if want to keep an eye on the winter weather we are having right now in the valley go to waay tv dot com for the 24-7 coverage you can count on. we will continue