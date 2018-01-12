Speech to Text for The Inventors of CES

las vegas continues -- and faced a power outage wednesday that shut down virtually all of the exhibits briefly. our tech guy jamey tucker was one of the 175-thousand people who had to leave the hall until power was restored -- but that didn't stop him from finding some cool new gadgets. guys, this is eureka park and as the name suggests, these are inventions. the things that make you go wow. most of them, haven't been released yet. you've heard of smartwatches, maybe even have one. but you can basically build your own smartwatch with blocks. "users can pick and choose from a different range of module to add functionality." the blocks clip on the wristband where can add things like a flashlight. the rylo camera is one of the thousands of 360 degree cameras here at ces. but this one is a bit different. it has built-in stabilization "any rotation the camera undergoes, we can remove completely, so you get this level stabilization that doesn't exist anywhere else." there's the petric ped bed. "we've created the world's first smart pet bed that tracks the pet's weight and has climate control." of course there are robots everywhere that teach and fight. patrick levy rosenthal says he's come up with a way to give robots emotions and decision making skills. "this will control the machines in the future." woh woh woh. i don't want these robots to have feelings. what if they turn on us? we want the robots to bond to humans. what makes human happy makes the machine happy. the machine receives as a reward pleasure." most of these inventors bring their products to ces in hopes of finding investors to help bring it to consumers, or to sell their technology to larger companies like apple and google. but even though you can't buy them, they're still fun to look at. from the show floor at ces i'm jamey tucker