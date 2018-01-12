Speech to Text for Friday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

our biggest danger. ice accumulation will be less than 0.05" for north alabama with amounts of 0.05" to 0.10" in south tennessee. those amounts may not sound like a lot, but that much ice is dangerous when it coats roads and sidewalks. be careful driving, and be careful walking outside. on top of the ice, snow can fall. the snow will fall as the storm system is pulling away from the tennessee valley, so snow amounts will be generally less than an inch with locally higher amounts in spots.rain showers will increase this evening with rain becoming widespread after midnight. rain can fall heavily on the morning drive, so roads will be wet and slippery for you on your drive to work on friday morning. rain will change to freezing rain and/or sleet from west to east starting around 8-10 am for the shoals. the rain to ice change happens from 11 am to 1 pm from fayetteville and huntsville to decatur and moulton, then from 1 pm to 3 pm over sand mountain around scottsboro, fort payne, guntersville, and boaz.high temperatures near 60 will happen before 3 am friday morning. temperatures will drop to below freezing before 10 am and likely not warm back above freezing until monday. wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s friday morning west of i-65 with 40s and 50s east of i-65 for the morning drive. by noon, all wind chills will be in the teens and 20s, dropping through the teens throughout the afternoon. friday evening wind chills will drop into the single digits.