Speech to Text for Tax Increment Financing Explained

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

14-hundred people.... happening now at six.. in a matter of minutes-- huntsville city council is getting ready to hold a public hearing on financing a portion of the toyota mazda plant. waay 31's charlisa gordon is live outside of city hall with details on how they plan to cover millions of dollars worth in infrastructure to get the facility up and running. charlisa? dan.. the meeting just got started minutes ago.tonight on the agenda they will be discussing a tax incremental financing district-- or tif-- which will use tax payer money to lay the ground work on the plant. margaret lewis / huntsville resident: i think that it would be ok to use the tax dollars to bring jobs in. huntsville resident margaret lewis says she's ok with the city paying for roads and infrastructure for the new toyota mazda plant upfront and using the surplus in tax payer money to fund it. margaret lewis / huntsville resident: i'm excited to hear about new jobs it seems like it's going to be a good investment in our community. for those that live in what city leaders are calling the tif 7 district...where the mega site is...it's not a new tax rate.but officials believe the property value in that area will go up and with that so will property taxes because your home is valued at more money. so that additional revenue from property tax will end up paying off the $70 million needed for infrastructure. john hamilton / huntsville city administrators: companies don't get any money out of the tif. it really is just the way in which the city is able to finance our investment up front in order to make the deal possible. the city administrator john hamilton says so far two out of there six tif districts are already paid off...and now all that tax money goes back into the community. john hamilton / huntsville city administrators: ours have been successful. they they have resulted in new schools new roads, other amenities things like that all public infrastructure. however, some tifs can take decades to pay off.hamilton says that why it takes a special project like toyota mazda for the city to move forward with a tif. john hamilton / huntsville city administrators: this is our citizens, our taxpayers money, so we got a big prudent with how we use that, so we're only using it in places where one we have an appropriate level of risk and we're able to properly model what the outcomes would be and that there really are infrastructure needs. this is just the first public hearing on the tif but they are not expected to vote on it until next month. waay 31's meghan dooley is inside the meeting tonight-- and will bring you a break down tonight at 10 on what was said. live in huntsville, charlisa gordon waay 31