Size of Toyota-Mazda Plant

new at six-- it can be difficult to wrap your head around how big 24-hundred acres is... that's how big the site is for the new toyota-mazda plant in limestone county... so take a look at this to give you some perspective... the toyota mazda plant will be roughly fifteen miles away from huntsville - in the rural farm land of limestone county... to give you a better idea of just how big it is - 24-hundred acres is 1,818 football fields!! waay 31's kody fisher is out in limestone county tonight and learned what will happen to the people who currently live on the land. as we just showed you... over eighteen hundred football fields can fit into the total footprint of where the plant will be... to give you a different idea of what that looks like... hop in the car with us and lets go for a drive around the sight... pkg: this is the northern most part of the land for the plant... the city of huntsville says toyota and mazda are currently drawing up the specific designs for what is going to go here... in the mean time... crews will start grating fourteen hundred of the twenty four hundred acres as early as april... to prepare for the first phase of the project... the city says the people who live in these farm houses will have to move because of this development... we knocked on doors trying to talk with people about the situation-- no one wanted to go on camera or give us a comment. there is also certain parts of the land... like the wetlands... that won't be developed... the final plans aren't done yet... but the city tells waay 31 the plan is for the plant to have multi millions of square feet under roof... at this stop sign... we've now reached the southern most tip of where the plant will be... which is roughly 3 miles from where we started... ll tag: that is just the north south distance of the plant... overall... the land stretches another quarter mile west and a mile east from right here... reporting in limestone county... kody fisher... waay 31 news... so how did alabama get picked over north carolina for the toyota-mazda mega site? well, multiple reports are saying alabama offered much better tax incentives... a-l dot com reports that north carolina offered 1.5 billion dollars in tax incentives -- but the cost of the mega site is an estimated 1.6 billion dollars... north carolina doesn't currently have an automotive plant... the joint toyota-mazda plant is expected to bring 14-thousand jobs to the huntsville area if you include the positions created by spinoff industries... the plant is the second toyota facility in the rocket city -- a toyota engine plant currently employs just