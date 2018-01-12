Speech to Text for Road Crews Prepare for Winter Weather

of the homepage. new information at six... as the weather begins to push in overnight-- many street and road departments in the shoals are gearing up for the possibleslick conditions. waay31'sbreken terry caught up with road crews today and learned how they're preparing for a potentially dangerous drive... the florence street department is busy preparing these salt and sand trucks for this icy wintery mix we could see friday. now they tell me they will have two to one trucks what that means is there's going to be two salt trucks for every sand truck. officials tell me they're prepared to treat any roads that could become dangerous. south- snow days for us are work. matt south is a veteran when it comes to jumping in his salt and sand truck to clear any roads that could become slick. me: are you expecting to work long hours tomorrow? south: if we have to we will but i'm hoping we don't have to. the florence street department will be in charge of clearing florence's bridges and main roadways- if icy spots pop up. koonce- we will adjust depending on what happens and when it happens. the alabama department of transportation told waay31 they will handle treating state highways and bridges-- but since this winter weather will possibly start out with rain then turn to sleet they won't be able to pre-treat the roads-- because the rain would just wash the pretreat chemical away renderingit useless. aldot said if they get a lull in the weather on fridaythey will treat the roads then. look live tag: the florence street department tells me the main roads they are concerned about and treating are the bridges and areas near