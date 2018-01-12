wx_icon Huntsville 64°

State Public Health Emergency Issued

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state public health emergency.

Posted: Thu Jan 11 16:17:53 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 11 16:17:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Travis Leder

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom at five-- governor kay ivey just declared a state of emergency for the flu outbreak across alabama. many hospitals across the state-- including here in the valley-- are asking people not to visit patients if they have any of the symptoms resembling the flu. alabama is one of the worst hit states for the deadly virus. doctors say the best prevention is

