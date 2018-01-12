Speech to Text for Sherrifs Dispute Meal Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

with david muir. new tonight... a lawsuit filed against 49 sheriffs in alabama is asking them to hand over personal documents to see if - and how much they profited by taking money left over after feeding jail inmates... six north alabama sheriffs - in colbert, marshall, lauderdale, jackson, franklin,and lawrence counties - are named in the lawsuit filed by the "southern center for human rights" and the alabama appleseed center for law and justice-- waay31's breken terry spoke with all the sheriffs in the shoals listed on the lawsuit - she joins us live from the lauderdale county sheriff's office breken? all three sheriffs i spoke to today say they've had to pay out of pocket to make sure inmates were properly fed but they don't feel they should have to provide personal financial records as requested in the lawsuit. williamson- there is no money to be made there. colbert county sheriff frank williamson tells waay31 his inmates eat pretty well-- showing us a fridgerator with turkey bacon and other meats-- each meal costs about 1.60 to 1.65--- and inmates are fed 3 times a day. they typically spend around 1,500 dollars a week on meals for inmates. williamson- the state gives us $1.75 a day for three meals and that's all we get. because they wouldn't have enough money to pay for meals off of 1.75 a day per inmate, the sheriff said he had to take out a $10,000 personal loan to make up the difference. lauderdale and franklin county sheriff's said they also had to do the same. williamson- i had to borrow money to do this on my own personal social security number and i still owe money on that. it's that personal loan and other financial records-- that's at the core of the lawsuit against the 49 alabama sheriff's. the lawsuit states these sheriff's including williamson have violated the alabama public records law by failing to turn over their personal finical record to see if they and how much they are profiting off feeding inmates. williamson- i don't mind them having what the state pays me and what i pay out but the personal side of it unless a judge tells me i am not going to divluge that but it's not like i get anything off it. the only thing i am doing is paying a loan back. under alabama state law sheriff's can keep any left over money from feeding inamtes. the southern center for human rights said this,"creates a perverse incentive to spend as little as possible on feeding people who are in jail." williamson tells us if-- they ever have extra money it goes to pay off the 4,000 dollars he still owes on the personal loan. williamson said sometimes people donate food and that helps him save money for the loan payment. williamson- i put that on top of what they are getting we don't try to hold back on anything. lauderdale and franklin county sheriff's said they have paid off their personal loans used to feed inmates. they both told me if they ever have left over money they put it back as a cushion in their food fund-- live in florence