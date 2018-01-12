Speech to Text for Infrastructure Projects in the Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for both i-phones and androids. new at five-- with toyota- mazda coming in-- the city of huntsville still has infrastructure work to do to prepare for the new plant... the city started work around 10 years ago to lure an economic development of this size... but the final touches still need to be done... waay31'skody fisher is live on the site of the future plant-- and kody... what sort of projects are we talking about? dan... right now i'm at the southern tip of where the plant will be... if you go out in any direction from here... there will be multiple roadway projects-- causing some future headaches. ronnie baker/born and raised in huntsville "there's going to be some growing pains down here for sure." ronnie baker says there are few negatives he sees from this toyota mazda plant... but there's one in particular that worries him the most. ronnie baker/born and raised in huntsville "if they can do something to alleviate the traffic problems i think it will help quite a bit." the city of huntsville already has multiple infrastructure improvement plans in place they will now aggressively try to complete... shane davis/huntsville urban development director "greenbrier parkway and old highway 20 and then getting a rail spur off the norfolk southern main line into this project sight. those are the three things we're going to focus hard and fast on." the old highway 20 project will widen the road to five lanes from greenbrier rd. to county line road... another major change to the roads in this area will be to powell rd... which may no longer exist in the way many drivers see it on a daily basis. shane davis/huntsville urban development director "some sections, naturally with them owning property on both sides of powell rd., that will be terminated, but at some point there will be some modifications to powell rd. and we'll just have to work through that as we start to unveil pieces of the project." ronnie baker from huntsville has a prediction for what this development and other possible future developments will mean for the tennessee valley... ronnie baker/born and raised in huntsville "i think eventually that huntsville and decatur will be connected because of all of the development out here." the city of huntsville doesn't have a timeline for when the infrastructure projects will be complete...but they tell waay 31 they want to have the majority of them done before the plant opens in 2021... live in limestone county, kody fisher, waay 31 news.