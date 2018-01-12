Speech to Text for Icy Road Preparations

full list of closures. new tonight-- as stephen just mentioned-- the tennessee valley could get hit with a mix of snow and ice for different parts of our area. and that combination-- could cause a dangerous situation on the roads. waay 31's sarah singleterry learned how the huntsville public works department is working to keep you safe. planning for the first real taste of winter weather expected to hit much of the valley. madison county officials met thursday-- learning just how impactful this system could be. now schools throughout the tennessee valley are closing ... and public works departments are preparing... chris mcneese "we have salt spreaders mounted on some of our trucks. some of them are bumper mounted, bed mounted. we'll have dump trucks ready to spread gravel on bridges, salt ready to spread on our asphalt roads." mcneese tells waay 31 weather events like this require teamwork between public works and other first responders. chris mcneese "we'll be working closely with huntsville police department. they'll be locating areas that are effected by black ice and we'll respond to those areas with our salt spreading machinery." the public works department is prepared to do more than just salt the roads ... they say drivers could be met with literal road blocks chris mcneese "we are staging baricades in certain locations as directed by huntsville police dept. we have all of our trucks and equipment stocked with salt ready to spread on the roadways and the bridges." standup: "now the city of huntsville's public works department will not be sending crews out until between one and two o'clock tomorrow afternoon. mcneese recommends if you dont have to get on the roads to stay inside. in hsv sarah singleterry waay 31