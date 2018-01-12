Speech to Text for Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations

are investigating the wreck. new information at four... a gas leak caused a neighborhood to be evacuated! it all happened when a contractor working with a backhoe - hit a gas line that feeds into the city of athens. waay 31's scottie kay is at the scene this afternoon-- where she talked with people impacted by the leak - including one family fearing the worst. "officials tell me the gas leak that happened here behind browns ferry mercantile could have been a lot worse... and they're just thankful crews responded when they did..." "the good thing about it is that it's warm. had it been cold, it might've been a little bit of a different situation because that is the feeder line to athens." city officials say they're proud of the way crews responded to the gas leak thursday morning. "all the neighbors could hear it. it sounded like a jet engine, because of six hundred pounds coming out of about a two-inch hole." the boom was so loud-- one woman waay 31 talked to said she's a caregiver-- and the lady she looks after-- called her in a panic thursday morning when it happened. "she was like, 'well, i'm scared.' and i was like, 'well, what's going on?' and she was like, 'i don't know, there's sirens and all kinds of stuff, and there was a loud noise.'" waay 31 learned a contractor was digging a ditch or pond when they struck the six- inch pipeline... causing gas to leak out.. which led to roads in the area being closed.. and even forced some people from their homes... "when i heard that they evacuated the area, that kind of made me nervous, because i knew she was here and she's in a wheelchair." carter says, luckily, the evacuation didn't last long... the line was shut off and roads re- opened a short time later. "all the folks of athens will be good. they can turn those heaters on and use them." "carter tells me repairs will most likely be going on for the rest of the day today.. but he expects everything to be back to normal tomorrow... reporting in athens, scottie kay, waay