Speech to Text for Toyota-Mazda Site Tour

devices. new at four... waay 31 getting a first look today at the future home for the brand new toyota mazda plant set to open in 2021... while this is the new home - we learned - officials still have to finalize several land sale deals... tonight - waay 31's sydney martin is live in just one area - of the 24 hundred acre site... sydney? dan--- i'm standing on the northern most point of the property....and what you see behind me is some of the privately owned land, city and county officials still need to finalize a deal on in the coming weeks. and from here-- where does this massive, billion dollar project go? that's just one answer waay 31 received today. shane davis, urban development director "there is a lot of dirt to move." huntsville urban development director shane davis told waay 31 thursday grating 14 hundred acres of the almost 24 hundred acre site will be the first step in developing the site... grating could start as early as april-- and could take until the end of 20-18 to complete... and people who live and work around the area-- aren't shy about voicing their opinions when it comes to the massive site. ben spencer, works in the area "i looked out there and kinda thought they were overbuilding...and maybe after these announcements i kinda thought it might not be built up enough." and growing the area is something mayor tommy battle addressed thursday... "it will be something that will evolve as we come along...that we meet the needs of our citzens, of toyota and of the city of huntsville." davis added they already did a lot of work to evolve the site-- just to get toyota-mazda to pick huntsville for the plant.... "we started with a shovel ready tva megasite that was 1,300 hundred acres and we got 30 days into it and the company said we think we need another 300 acres and we worked with landowners and got that. and a couple weeks later we need 400 acres...and it kept evolving..this project evolved during the site selection process." but spencer said he's excited to see huntsville picked as the home of the one point one- billion dollar plant. "i love growth. i love the industry. we have a great amount oftalent out here from manufacturing and engineering stand point. i think it's tremendous to bring 4,000 jobs to this area." huntsville city officials told us after the grating is complete they will hopefully be able to break ground in 20-19. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news.