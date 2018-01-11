Speech to Text for The Latest in Health and Wellness Tech

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the big consumer electronics show is well underway in las vegas. nearly 200-thousand people are there with some of the most innovative tech gadgets in the world. our tech guy jamey tucker is checking out some of those new inventions. the health and wellness area of ces is always a popular area. what i like about this bed and pillow from sleepace is that they know when you're about to wake up, when you're at your lightest sleep of the night. when it does, the alarm goes off, the windows open and it'll even start your coffee pot. it will monitor your sleep pattern, then adjust the air conditioner, it will adjust humidifier and also the aroma and the lights in the room" --- is your baby crying all night? the cocoon cam is a baby monitor like you've never seen before. "secure hd video, 2 way audio, controls temperature and humidity in the room. the cocoon cam mounts to the crib. if there's a problem, you get a notification on your phone. "in 2000, we went on a cruise for the first time and my boat was rocking. i got the best sleep of my life." so mark russell built the rocking bed. "you don't have to replace the frame, basically you switch out your boxed spring." as you might guess, lots of people want to give it a try "kind of odd at first, but it was gently soothing." health and wellness just one of a number of areas here at ces. so many products to look at, you can't see them all but i'll try to show you as many as i can this week. from the show floor at ces, i'm jamey tucker and that's what the tech