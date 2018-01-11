Speech to Text for Council to Vote on Land for Toyota-Mazda Plant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

first aid. happening today- the next steps will be taken for the city of huntsville to officially own the land in limestone county where the 1 point 6 billion dollar toyota mazda plant will be built. this morning waay 31s alyssa martin is live in downtown huntsville with what we can expect to happen now. alyssa? tonight the huntsville city council is expected to vote on accepting 30 acres of land that is part of the huntsville mega site and future home of toyota mazda. on tuesday this week - the huntsville board of education voted to approve to transfer of the property in limestone county to the city. the land is part of the huntsville mega site that is annexed into the city limits and is where the toyota mazda will build their 1 point 6 billion dollar manufacturing plant. the school district was given the land in 2009 with the stipulation they had to build a school on the site within 20 years.... however, school says they no longer see a need in keeping the property due to the area becoming more industralizied. the school district will transer the land in exchange for 650 thousand worth of work for its schools....some that work includes building a tennis court a jemison high school, and a paved parking lot at huntsville high. the city council is expected to vote at tonights meeting starting at 6. i do want to mention this morning at 10 mayor tommy battle and other officials will be heading to the megasite for a photo op and tour the land. waay 31 will have coverage of that throughout the morning. live in huntsville am waay 31 news. we're learning more about the cyber and engineering