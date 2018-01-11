Speech to Text for Potential for 14,000 Jobs in North Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new since six.... tonight - waay 31 has an answer to a question we told you we'd ask officials when we got the chance... according the state secretary of commerce -- the toyota- mazda plant -- that will be built on the site you're looking at now -- is expected to create a 5.6 billion dollar return on investment over the next 20 years.... and tonight - as we follow up on today's exciting developments - we're bringing you team coverage... waay 31's meghan dooley and kody fisher have spent the afternoon and evening looking into some of the impacts we could see right here in madison county... we begin first with kody -- who caught up with mayor battle just hours after governor ivey confirmed the plant would come to north alabama -and asked specifically - how many other jobs are expected to come to our area on top of the plant jobs? kody... what sort of job growth are we looking at? i got to talk to mayor tommy battle... who is just back from montgomery... and he further explained the job multiplier... that's basically a economic formula to see what other job growth will come to an area because of a big project like this... currently... the projected multiplier for this plant is 2.5... that means for every job at the plant... which is expected to be 4 thousand... there will be two point five other jobs... making the total number of jobs coming to our area right around 14,000... which includes the plant... mayor battle is running for governor in alabama in 2018... it would easy for him to take the majority of the credit for getting the plant here... but he shied away from doing that tonight... "this is quite frankly a win for everybody. the governor called me after she had talked to james lentz, the president of toyota usa, and called me and said 'congratulations , the project is coming to huntsville. i talked to the governor and we both talked about it. it was a team effort." there are still a couple loose ends to wrap up for the city council... the mayor wouldn't disclose what sort of tax incentives they're giving to toyota and mazda... because he didn't want city council members to see the media reporting on it before they see and vote on them tomorrow night... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... and today waay 31's demetria mcclenton and sydney martin were in montgomery for the announcement... they join us now with what they've learned from the states capital.... new details....