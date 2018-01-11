Speech to Text for Toyota/Mazda Plant Update

tonigh toyota and mazda presenting alabama with a huge economic opportunity - building a new manufacturing plant in huntsville... this will bring a boom to the area creating thousands of jobs... the new plant will have the capacity to build nearly 300,000 vehicles per year... today the presidents of toyota and mazda - along with multiple state leaders - spoke in montgomery about the big move to huntsville-annexed limestone county... the president of mazda is excited to bring this opportunity to the people of alabama. we thank alabama and the city of huntsville toyota-mazda is enhancing its commitment to the u.s. market and will focus on manufacturing and increasing sales in the country. thank you for joining us! i'm dan shaffer! and imdemetriamccl enton.. i am here in rogersville-- which boarders limestone county and this spot isabout a 30 minute drive from the possible site of this mega plant. many residents and officials tell me they expect this area to grow after the plant is built. boozer- we're to close to limestone county we're like five minutes away. and that close drive-- is one of the reasons tina boozer think s the new plant could have a big economic impact in her area. that-- and the possibility of more people moving to the area. boozer- housing income is lower in limestone county, rogersville, lauderdale county so i think a lot more people will be locating here. rogersville mayor richard herston said he agrees more people could move to town and commute to work at the plant, but he's more excited about the possibilities for other industries to come in. herston- there is going to be lots of spin off industry. and were trying to locate land right now that might be avalible for industrial development larger plots then what we already have. herston told waay31 they already have the rogersville business park-- and he's working to add more land to the park--for any type of large scale industry eyeing his town. herston- i understand from talking with people that there's going to be approximately 30 to 40spin off industrys from this so our chances of landing some of these are pretty good. look live tag: the mayor tells me he sees endless possibilities with this announcement but said they will have to work hard to get some of these spin off industries and be aggressive in convincing company's to come to this town. in rogersville bt waay31 news. a big part in attracting major corporations like toyota and mazda to any region are tax incentives. this plays a big part on their decision as well. waay 31 found out that toyota and mazda are seeking at least one billion dollars in incentives. after 5 long months of negotiations and over 40 agreement deals with the state, toyota and mazda made a deal. just this week lawmakers proposed additional local tax incentives.the bill would allow local tax abatements for projects with capital investments over $100 million. with that being said...limestone county is set to vote on a 13.5 mil property tax abatement incentive. meaning millions in tax breaks for the automakers. huntsville is holding a public hear on their local tax incentives thursday and limestone county commission will vote on their tax abatement proposal tomorrow. a lot of changes will be coming to our area because of this new manufacturing plant... including changes to the housing industry... with 4000 new jobs coming by 2021... a big question is... where will all of those people live? waay 31's kody fisher is finding that out for us tonight... he joins us live in downtown huntsville... the general idea is for as many people locally to get as many of these 4000 jobs as possible... but it's likely that many people will move to our area to work at the plant... huntsville's urban and long range planning manager tells waay 31 there will likely be more housing developments going up to handle that influx of people to our area... since the city has been planning for an economic development of this size in that area of limestone county for several years... they kind of already have an idea of where some of those houses will go... "i think a lot of it is going to start to occur on the perimeter and again, because it's going to take a few years for this facility to come out of the ground obviously we've got some time to play catch up, but i think it's also a positive for the existing home industry. if you're a realtor you've got to be pretty excited about this." madsen tells waay 31 there is also a lot of thought being given to the road way infrastructure out in that area of limestone county... they don't have any current plans to widen roads out that way... but this announcement will allow them to take a more serious look at those types of projects... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news.. and make sure to visit our website so you can stay up to date with the new development. waay 31 is continuing to dig into the story at 10 tonight to get you the latest on toyota