Speech to Text for Mega Site Plant Impacts the Shoals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

kody fisher... waay 31 news... we've talked about the potential impact across limestone county and huntsville with the new toyota-mazda plant announcement. but what about the shoals? waay31's breken terry is live in lauderdale county tonight where she looked into how the new plan could impact the economy. breken? demetria-- leaders i talked with today say over the last couple of years the shoals area has lost over a thousand manufacturing jobs- but many tell me we have a manufacturing work force that is ready to work-- and believe today's announcement of the toyota- mazda plant is just what they needed. garner-the economic impact to our area i don't even know if you can actually measure it it's going to be so huge. lauderdale county commissioner roger garner says the area has seen dark times with manufacturing jobs leaving the shoals. garner- when i was young there were a lot of closings with the ford plant and some of the tva stuff went away. but toyota mazda's announcement of a mega plant in limestone county set to bring in 4,000 jobs is promising-- and garner said the shoals has the workforce to supply any of those jobs. garner- this is an opportunity defiantly and like i saidwhether you work at that facilitywhich i'm sure it will be a wonderful facility to work at there's going to be so many other opportunities that support that with good paying jobs. this is a god send to the area. people i spoke with in lauderdale county agree--saying the big announcement brings them hope for the future. solan- it seemed like businesses were leaving alabama and there was this shadowy situation during the election on whether anyone would want to come to alabama so i defiantly think this is a big bright spot that maybe were turning it around and people are looking at alabama as a place to start businesses. it's unclear exactly how many spin off industries could start up after toyota- mazda's announcement but officials told me they do expect to see a few.live in florence breken terry waay31 news.