Speech to Text for House Fire Caused By Propane Leak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

factories. new details on the hazel green fire we first told you about this morning. neighbors who heard the explosion from this fire tell waay 31 it sounded like a bomb! waay 31's brittany collins is live in hazel green after asking investigators what sparked the fire! dan demetria, i'm live on carter grove road where you can see this home's detached garage is now gone. firefighters told tell me by the time they showed upflames engulfed the entire house. the loudest explosion woke me up from my sleep. it sounded like the windows and everything just broken. the loud boom scared olivia kirkland...she ran outside to see where the sound came from and called 911. the explosion was so loud my ears rang for about an hour afterwards. it gave me a headache. when i walked back to see and to check on my neighbor, it was constantly exploding. assistant fire chief tray hunt with the toney fire department told me the man who lives here walked into the detached garage--turned on the heater?? and it exploded. they suspect it to be a propane gas leak. he was walking around and talking to people. i think he's in pretty good shape except for some second degree burns. but he was talking. the debris scattered across the yard... i'm so thankful it was nothing but god that would have kept someone to live through that because the explosion was so massive and in an instant, his whole building was just gone. hunt says propane gas leaks aren't commo. it makes me even more cautious to check for those leaks. fire fighters tell me the state fire marshall will investigate the fire because the man has second degree burns to his head and hands. reporting live in hazel green,