Toyota-Mazda Announcement

alabama... toyota mazda is expected to as governor of alabama it is my honor and privilege to announce that toyota and mazda have chosen alabama as the home of their new production plant. you heard it here! huntsville is officially the new home to the toyota-mazda manufacturing plant expected to open as early as 2021! good evening! and thanks for joining us - on what governor kay ivey and huntsville mayor tommy battle are calling a great day for alabama! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetriamcclen ton. here is a map of the possible location...the tennessee valley authority mega site...between mooresville and powell roads. the land is in limestone county, but was annexed by the city of huntsville. this is the same area where volkswagen considered a plant until they chose chattanooga instead. the plant could employ 4 thousand people, manufacture 300 thousand vehicles a year between both toyota and mazda... the plant also comes with a big price tag- costing 1 point 6 billion dollars to build... the two companies plan to split the cost of construction by forming a capital alliance-- and the city of huntsville previously announced it would offer tax incentives to bring the businesses to the city since it is on city land... waay 31's sydney martin is in montgomery with me this afternoon...after the big announcement she caught up with officials from back home in the tennessee valley.... and sydney what did they have to say about the announcement made this afternoon? demetria--i talked to the limestone county commison chairman mark yarbrough and the madison county comission chairmandale strong after the big annoucement. both told me this site was made for the toyota-mazda plant and they're read for it to start production in the tennessee valley. mark 0-17 "you couldn't draw a better dream up of what we have in greenbrier and once we had that convinced it was a matter of rolling up our sleeves and going to work. we have the best site, we have the best workforce...now let's prove it to you and bring it home...and that's what we did." dale strong 17-33 "this tva site that we have worked on for more than 15 years is now working out exactly like we thought. we weren't sure what the face of this development would be, but we knew it would be good paying jobs and that's why the money was spent to get that site certified." both stressed to me deal didn't come easy..but without the work from both county's and the city...it wouldn't have been possible. thanks so much sydney. the toyota mazda plant it expected to build 300 thousand vehicles per year and will produce the toyota corolla. the toyota corolla was the 6th best selling car in the u-s last year with 360 thousand 4 hundred and 83 sold. its unclear at the time what exactly mazda will be building at the new plant but sources say it will likely be a brand new crossover vehicle. but the corolla isn't the only best selling toyota. according to business insider three of the ten best selling cars in the u-s in 2017 are toyotas! the toyota camry--- rings at at number 4. the toyota corolla-- as we mentioned isn't far behind at number six and closing up up the rear is the toyota rav4 at at number 8. its important to note sales of the corolla compact car dropped last year point 8 percent. that being said-- the stock market shows strong confidence in toyota. as of today the price per share in toyota stock in 136 dollars and 36 cents. thats according to marketwatch. shares in mazda are not quite as strong but are holding steady at 13 dollars and 83 cents. new details... it's no secret - a big part of attracting major corporations like toyota and mazda to any region - are tax incentives. waay 31's charlisa gordon is digging into the tax incentives limestone county offered - and is live this afternoon with a breakdown of which breaks helped seal the deal... demetria-- it's been suggested that mazda and toyota were seeking at least $1 billion in incentives.after making a dozen calls here's what i can tell you about the deal. after 5 months of negotiations and 40 plus agreement deals between the state, toyota and mazda a deal has been reached in principle. just this week lawmakers proposed additional local tax incentives.the bill would allow local tax abatements for projects with capital investments over $100 million. with that being said...limestone county is set to vote on a 13.5 mil property tax abatement incentive. meaning millions in tax breaks for the automakers. huntsville has also proposing the creation of a tax increment financing district to help fund the toyota mazda project.this will be huntsville's 7th tif.the tax dollars received will pay for the roads and infrastructure for the plant.the will also provide a tax abatement...but officials would not say how much right now. the benefit far outweighs that. because like i said it was a field before and it will be taxed, now that won't come in, but you'll get 4000 people working. and then you'll get 4000 people going down to visit the fast food restaurants, 4000 people buying houses. 4000 people buying cars. 4000 people buying food buying gas all these things are much bigger than just that individual plant huntsville is holding a public hear on their local tax incentives thursday and limestone county commission will vote on their tax abatement proposal tuesday. reporting live- charlisa gordon- waay 31 news and of course -- we will post any new information on the toyota- mazda plant on our website -- waay t-v dot com... most of the information we've covered is already online if you type "toyota mazda" in the search bar... but the toyota mazda plant isn't the only major manufacturing industry to come to the state... during her "state of the state" address last night - governor ivey announced that firearms manufacturer - kimber manufacturing - has finalized plans to open a production facility in troy... it will create 366 jobs and an investment of $38 million dollars into the local economy over the next five years... the facility is expected to be fully operational in 2019... ivey also announced a new state magnet school is coming to the rocket city... the alabama school of cyber and engineering will provide academically motivated and gifted alabama students with educational opportunities and experiences in science, technology, engineering and mathematics - or stem. classes are expected to begin in 20-20 but the planning and development of the school will begin this year... alabama currently has two state magnet schools - the school of fine arts in birmingham - and the alabama school