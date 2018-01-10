Speech to Text for Stopping the Tremors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

from more than seven million americans suffer from a disabling movement disorder that causes their hands to shake uncontrollably. now, a new non-invasive procedure is helping to stop the tremors! harriet marksfield is talking about the tremors that cause her hands to shake uncontrollably. "i couldn't carry a cup, a full cup of coffee to the table." "essential tremor is the most common movement disorder, about three times more common than parkinson's disease." the condition can be hereditary and despite medication gets worse over time. now, new technology by insightec uses m-r-i guided focused ultrasound to stop the tremors. treating them where they start; in the brain. "it's focused in the precise spot in the brain where the tremor cells are and that's in part of the brain called the thalamus." while the patient is in the special m-r-i, an ultrasound beam targets the specific area of the brain causing the tremor, destroying it. "accurately within three to four millimeters destroy a tiny amount of brain tissue that you don't really need but that's causing the side effects of the tremors." patients are awake during the procedure and they can see it working in real time. "so we can actually see our results immediately, and the patient sees it, which is very powerful." "you can expect 70 to 80 percent tremor reduction so in some cases you may what's called get tremor arrest, and the tremor's gone." "it's steadiness there." earl jantzi's right hand no longer shakes and he can sign his name again. "can't do that with this one."