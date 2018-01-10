Speech to Text for Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the game and share it from their seats. throughout the day we'll stay generally cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower wednesday. with a southerly flow of winds in place, temperatures will warm up into the lower 60s by the afternoon. overnight lows stay mild too thanks to cloud cover an isolated showers moving in across the valley. we'll be in the mid 50's. temperatures skyrocket into the upper 60's on thursday thanks to a few breaks in the clouds and a strong southerly flow of winds. this is likely going to cause unstable conditions and potentially lead to thunderstorm activity late thursday night into friday morning. lightning, wind gusts between 20 to 40 mph, and brief heavy burst of rain. but that's not all, a blast of cold, arctic air is likely going to race quickly into the valley by friday morning, changing rain into a sleet/snow mix as early as 8-9 am in northwest alabama and then slide into areas east of i- 65 by the afternoon. watch out for slick roadways friday afternoon heading back home from work. in terms of accumulation, coonfidence is low that we'll see it since we're coming from almost 70 degree weather thursday, but roadways could have slick spots from the freezing temperatures into early saturday morning. we'll stay in the 30's for saturday and sunday with sunshine returning in the forecast for this weekend and overnight lows in the 20's. throughout the day we'll stay generally cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower wednesday. with a southerly flow of winds in place, temperatures will warm up into the lower 60s by the afternoon. overnight lows stay mild too thanks to cloud cover an isolated showers moving in across the valley. we'll be in the mid 50's. temperatures skyrocket into the upper 60's on thursday thanks to a few breaks in the clouds and a strong southerly flow of winds. this is likely going to cause unstable conditions and potentially lead to thunderstorm activity late thursday night into friday morning. lightning, wind gusts between 20 to 40 mph, and brief heavy burst of rain. but that's not all, a blast of cold, arctic air is likely going to race quickly into the valley by friday morning, changing rain into a sleet/snow mix as early as 8-9 am in northwest alabama and then slide into areas east of i- 65 by the afternoon. watch out for slick roadways friday afternoon heading back home from work. in terms of accumulation, coonfidence is low that we'll see it since we're coming from almost 70 degree weather thursday, but roadways could have slick spots from the freezing temperatures into early saturday morning. we'll stay in the 30's for saturday and sunday with sunshine returning in the forecast for this weekend and overnight lows in the 20's. on your wednesday morning. with lots of senate seats opening this year ahead of the 2018 election -- more big names are tossing their hat in the ring... find out who's looking to replace arizona senator jeff flake -- who's deciding not to seek re-election...